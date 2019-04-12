The National Weather Service's flood warning for the Willamette River in Harrisburg, Corvallis and Albany remains in effect through Friday night. And a flood warning for the South Santiam River at Waterloo remains in effect as well.
The Weather Service office in Portland said forecast are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and include current and planned reservoir releases.
For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. The next update for these locations was scheduled to be issued by 6 a.m. Friday.
Forecasters urged people not to drive into flooded areas and to avoid walking near riverbanks during high water.
The Willamette River at Harrisburg was at 13.9 feet at 11 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. The river was expected to rise above flood stage around 3 a.m. Friday and is expected to crest at 14.1 feet around noon on Friday. Above 14 feet, expect minor flooding along the Willamette River, mainly concentrated along the western banks.
In Corvallis, the river was at 30.2 feet at 7 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 30.0 feet. The river crested at 32.8 feet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It is expected to fall below flood stage Friday afternoon and to continue falling for the next couple of days. Above 30 feet, expect extensive flooding of low-lying agricultural land east and south of Corvallis, flooding of low areas of Highway 34 and numerous roads in and near Corvallis.
In Albany, the river was at 25.7 feet at 7 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 25 feet. The river crested at 27.3 feet at 11 p.m. Wednesday. It is expected to fall below flood stage around Friday morning and to continue falling for the next couple of days. Above 25 feet, expect flooding of rural and secondary roads and low-lying agricultural land.
The South Santiam River at Waterloo was at 11.9 feet at 6 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. The river was expected to crest around flood stage at 10 p.m. Thursday and to hold steady through the night before falling below flood stage Friday morning. Minor flooding of low-lying areas along the river is expected.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light west wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog between midnight and 2 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Saturday: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 54. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light west wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Saturday: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light west wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.