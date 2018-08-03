Forecasters say Friday will dawn cloudy throughout the mid-valley, with a chance of morning rain. But the clouds will clear off eventually, and Friday highs should be around 75. Conditions should be mostly clear tonight, with lows in the 50s. Saturday is shaping up as sunny, with highs in the lower 80s. Expect widespread haze and highs in the mid-80s on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
