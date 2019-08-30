Forecasters expect cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Friday morning, but the clouds should clear off by mid-morning, leaving sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Expect mostly clear skies for Friday night's Beaver football game, with lows around around 55. And the forecast looks solid for the Labor Day weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.