Forecasters predict cloudy conditions in the mid-valley through mid-morning Friday, the first day of summer, but say the clouds will gradually clear up, with highs in the low 70s. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s, and Sunday should be about the same.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.