Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers throughout the mid-valley on Friday, with highs around 78. Mostly cloudy Friday night, with a chance of late showers and lows around 57. There's a chance of showers Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.