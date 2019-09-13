Forecasters say there's a chance of morning showers on Friday throughout the mid-valley, but the day eventually will turn partly sunny, with highs near 76. Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows around 54. Saturday is shaping up to be mostly sunny, with highs near 76. Sunday should bring rain, with highs in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Friday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: A 30% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.