Forecasters say there's a chance of rain Friday morning throughout the mid-valley, but expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s after that. Mostly clear tonight, with lows around 59. Sunny and warm for Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 90.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: A chance of rain, mainly between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Corvallis
Friday: A chance of rain, mainly between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Lebanon
Friday: A slight chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west northwest wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.