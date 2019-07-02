A Corvallis man arraigned Monday on burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a woman’s bedroom was back in court Tuesday to face fresh allegations that he had planted a hidden camera in her bedroom during a previous break-in.
Jonathan Strider Matthews, 28, was arrested Sunday evening after a woman who lives in the 300 block of Northwest 12th Street came home and found an unknown man in her apartment bedroom.
She told police she confronted the man and demanded to see his identification, which he provided but then knocked her down the stairs as he tried to flee.
Matthews was arraigned Monday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.
On Tuesday he was arraigned on a second count of first-degree burglary and a charge of invasion of personal privacy, both felonies.
Matthews has pleaded not guilty on all counts.
According to a probable cause affidavit sworn out by one of the arresting officers, a battery pack of the sort used to power a microcamera was found on Matthews at the time of his arrest, prompting a search of the victim’s bedroom.
“A microcamera was discovered concealed in her closet, with the camera lens pointed at her bed,” the affidavit states.
It goes on to say that the camera was secured to the back of the closet by putty, and there were bits of dried-out putty on the wall nearby in the general outline of the battery pack in Matthews’ possession when he was arrested.
“This seemed to suggest that another battery pack had been in place previous to the one currently powering the camera,” the affidavit says.
In court on Tuesday, Deputy Benton County District Attorney Kareem Walcott told Judge Locke Williams that the evidence gleaned during the search suggests there was “more than one entry into the victim’s house by the defendant.”
Matthews remains in the Benton County Jail on $25,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for July 11.
He is being represented by defense attorney John Rich.