Lovataraxx, a dark wave minimalist synthesizer duo from Grenoble, France, is the headliner for a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Suite Zero, 314 SW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.
The duo, Kleo Pattern and Almond Blossom, are in the midst of a West Coast tour that includes stops in Oakland and Salem, among other cities.
The second act on the bill is bitz 'n' bitz, an electronic-music duo from Corvallis that is achieving regional recognition.
The opening act, Luthor Maggot, is the nom de guerre for Jim Whittemore of Corvallis, who's been performing under that name since 1976 in New York City. Whittemore says his opening act is "a quiet sound installation that will evolve slowly as people enter and get acquainted and comfortable."
The show is open to all ages. Donations will be converted into Euros for Lovataraxx's tour.