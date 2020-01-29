Free tax preparation available in mid-valley

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering free, individualized tax preparation for low- moderate-income taxpayers — especially those 50 years and older — throughout the mid-valley.
Assistance is available at:
Albany: The Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. SW; and Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Corvallis: Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St.; and Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Lebanon: Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St.
Philomath: Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
To make an appointment at one of the Albany locations, call 541-666-6541. For the Corvallis/Philomath locations, call 541-602-5829. To make an appointment at the Lebanon Senior Center call 541-258-4919.