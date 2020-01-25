Free lecture explores Marys Peak ecology

The unique features and interconnections between plant and animal life on Marys Peak will be the topic of a free public lecture in Corvallis next week.

Daniel Luoma, an Oegon State University emeritus professor of forest mycology, will present “The Trees, Truffles and Beasts of Marys Peak” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.

Seating is limited, and food and drink will be available for sale.

The event is sponsored by the Marys Peak Alliance.

