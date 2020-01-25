Free lecture explores Marys Peak ecology

Free lecture explores Marys Peak ecology

{{featured_button_text}}

The unique features and interconnections between plant and animal life on Marys Peak will be the topic of a free public lecture in Corvallis next week.

Daniel Luoma, an Oegon State University emeritus professor of forest mycology, will present “The Trees, Truffles and Beasts of Marys Peak” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.

Seating is limited, and food and drink will be available for sale.

The event is sponsored by the Marys Peak Alliance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News