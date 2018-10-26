The Albany Public Library will hosting a free kombucha workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the Main Library Community Room, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Kombucha, a fermented tea with probiotics, is believed to aid in healthy digestion. The workshop will address its health benefits and preparation, as well as offer samples for tasting. Preregistered participants will be able to take home a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, or SCOBY.
Call or email Adult Services to reserve your culture at 541-917-7580 or askalbany@cityofalbany.net.