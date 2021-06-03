Free fishing, clamming, crabbing this weekend

No fishing licenses or tags are required for Oregon residents or nonresidents to fish, crab or clam in Oregon this weekend.

Although no licenses or tags are required these two days, all other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more. Remember to check for in-season regulation changes in the zone where you will be fishing by visiting the Recreation Report, https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report.