Republic Service will be hosting a free drop-in composting workshop with Q&A session and compost giveaway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Albany Farmers Market, located at 4th and Ellsworth Street.
Republic Services Education Coordinator, Rachel Snyder along with Linda Brewer, a community partner from the OSU Department of Horticulture, will be on-hand to answer questions about backyard and curbside composting.
Residents should bring a 5 gallon bucket for a free sample of composted material, made from locally collected yard debris and food, which has been processed at Pacific Regions Compost.
For more information: call 541-928-2551 or go to website, www.republicservices.com/albany-or.