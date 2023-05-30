Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

State Parks Day means free parking and free RV and tent site camping at all Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 3, as well as special events at selected parks.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will waive day-use parking fees at the 25 locations that charge them. OPRD will also waive camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites on June 3.

State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 as a way to thank Oregonians for their support of the state park system over many decades.

Several free special events and service projects are planned for June 3 to celebrate State Parks Day. For camping availability, please check oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or visit first-come-first served sites: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=reserve.first-come.

Fishing is also free statewide June 3 and 4, courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) will be required on those two days. Both Oregon residents and nonresidents can fish for free. Oregon State Parks also offers free parking and camping on Saturday, June 3.

All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules. Remember to check for any in season regulation changes at the Recreation Report, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing.

Click on the zone where you want to fish and then click the “Regulation Updates” tab to see the in-season changes. The Recreation Report is updated weekly and features the best bests for fishing for the upcoming week.

Expect lots of extra rainbow trout to be stocked in Oregon’s lakes for the weekend; more fish are stocked during late May than at any other time of year.

The agency says it's also a great weekend to try crabbing or clamming. This year, June free fishing days coincide with a minus tide (with low tides on the coast getting below the average low water mark by 1 or even 2 feet) creating ideal conditions for clamming. MyODFW.com has all the information you need to get started clamming or crabbing, including maps of locations and how-tos.

Closures can happen quickly and may change before Free Fishing Weekend. Remember to call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check their Shellfish page before you go.

ODFW staff and a number of fishing organizations will host events throughout the state on Free Fishing Weekend, bringing all the gear beginners need to get started. Staff and volunteers will hand out fishing equipment and be available to teach how to bait, cast, land and clean your catch.

Events will take place at various times and places; the closest to the Mid-Valley area is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Oregon Hatchery Research Center in Alsea. See the Family Fishing Events page for more information.

Learn more at https://myodfw.com/articles/2023-free-fishing-days-and-events.