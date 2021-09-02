Fourteen arrested in Lebanon at two large scale marijuana grows

Fourteen people were arrested and 1,400 pounds of pot were seized in Lebanon in connection to two large scale marijuana grows last week.

The Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team searched two neighboring properties at 39030 and 39038 Griggs Drive on Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. The LINE team seized 1,400 pounds of processed marijuana, 9,116 marijuana plants, 12 firearms and over $6,000. Sixty-one large greenhouse structures were destroyed on site.

Albany Police Department Lt. Juston Alexander said that illegal outdoor marijuana grows are much more of a significant problem in Southern Oregon, but over the past few years they’ve been migrating north.

“This is the biggest outdoor grow we’ve dealt with in recent history on private property,” Alexander said.

The LINE team became aware of the grows thanks to concerned citizens, according to a news release. APD, Drug Enforcement Administration, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted LINE in the searches.