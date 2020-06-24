Four-week spike in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday that the state has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases every week for a straight month.

The department reported 171 news cases on Wednesday, including one in Linn County and two in Benton County, as well as three new deaths statewide. Between June 15 and June 21, OHA said, there was a 40% increase in cases over the previous week.

And while testing has increased, the department said, the positive rate of those tested has jumped from around 1% a month ago to 3.1% last week to the current 3.7%.

"However," the OHA weekly reported stated, "available evidence suggests average severity of illness among reported cases is lower than it was early in the outbreak: hospitalizations and deaths remain well below their peaks, even after reported cases have been increasing for four weeks, and the percentage of emergency department visits attributable to COVID-19-like symptoms remains below 1%."

Wednesday's update showed those between the ages of 29 and 49 still account for the majority of the cases within the state, with at least 14% of those falling ill requiring hospitalization. There is no data in terms of hospitalization currently for about 9% of those who test positive.