Four walls and a roof: Homeless advocates seek fast action on microshelter proposal for Corvallis area

“It is cold outside. People don’t have a place to be safe,” she said. “You don’t have the well-being of your entire community in mind if you’re working this slowly and using language like ‘not getting ahead of the process.’”

Butler’s church, at 4515 SW West Hills Road, is currently hosting eight homeless people in a tent village known as Safe Camp on a portion of its property that is just outside the city limits. The camp has operated since July under a series of temporary approvals from the county, and the church has applied for a conditional use permit that would allow it to continue providing shelter to the homeless on its property. A hearing on that application is scheduled for next month (see box for details).

On Tuesday, the first batch of microshelters was delivered to the church and set up on a small gravel lot screened by a wooden privacy fence. Butler said her church is hoping to host up to seven shelters on that lot, which, like Safe Camp, is under Benton County jursidiction.

The Corvallis Evangelical Church at 1525 NW Kings Blvd. and the First United Methodist Church at 1165 NW Monroe Avenue have agreed to host at least one shelter apiece, she added, and other congregations are considering joining the project as well if the legal hurdles can be cleared.