Four new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon has added four new deaths to its toll from the coronavirus outbreak.

The four fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 26, according to Saturday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority.

Three of the deaths were Multnomah County residents. One was a Marion County resident who was being treated at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin.

Two of the deaths involved female patients and two involved men. Two died at home and the fourth at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham.

The age range was 59 to 77, with all four individuals having underlying medical conditions. No individuals were identified in keeping with OHA practice.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 999. There were threw new cases in Linn County and two in Benton County. The Linn County caseload is now 41, with 19 in Benton.

The Oregon counties with the largest caseloads are Washington (247), Multnomah (209) and Marion (178).