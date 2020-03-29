Four more COVID-19 cases in Linn County; statewide cases more than triple in a week's span

Oregon reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, including four new cases in Linn County.

The state now has 548 cases, and the death toll from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus remained at 13 at 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

In the span of a week, the cases statewide have more than tripled. On May 22, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Beaver State stood at 161.

Linn County now has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a resident at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' home in Lebanon died from the disease.

Benton County has eight cases, including two residents who contracted COVID-19 while visiting family in Washington and have remained in the Evergreen State for medical treatment.

Public health officials have said that the number of confirmed cases of the illness is artificially low due to a lack of testing.

Oregon had tested roughly 11,426 individuals for COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, and 10,878 tests were negative.

As of Sunday morning, Linn County had 618 negative tests while Benton County had 306 negative tests according to Oregon Health Authority data.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.