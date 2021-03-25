Four in Oregon being monitored for Ebola

Medical workers and staff treating those with Ebola are at a particularly at risk and can become ill from patients, as well as from the vomit, feces or belongings of those infected.

Ebola can be spread through sex with an infected person. Infections have also been reported during the handling of Ebola victims' corpses for burial and transmission through the breast milk of infected mothers.

Unlike COVID-19, someone who is asymptomatic of Ebola cannot spread the Ebola virus.

Treatments and a vaccine for Ebola were approved in 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Outbreaks occur in areas where vaccination levels are low.

Leman said health authorities need to balance the level of possible threat to the general public vs. the privacy of the individual who has been in an outbreak zone but not shown any symptoms.

Releasing more information could generate unfounded fears about the person or their location, which Lehman said would keep people from self-reporting their presence in the regions and staying in touch with public health authorities.

"It's really a double-edged sword," Leman said.