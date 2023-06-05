For one family, school pride runs deep. Four generations deep that is.

Bonetta Horn remembers being a part of the booster club and learning how to type shorthand in her high school years. Now she is watching her great granddaughter graduate from the same school — what is now West Albany High School. It’s also the same school her son and his daughter attended.

“It makes me feel very old,” she said with a laugh as she ran her fingers through the black and white images of the graduating class of 1955 in her yearbook.

Back then, the classes she took prepared her for her job working at the bank, she said. Many of the girls she knew married and had children right out of high school she said. She gazes upon the faces that grace the yearbooks glossy pages marked with blue cursive signatures.

Some of which are familiar faces she has seen at reunions over the years, others that feel more faded, faces of those who passed away long ago.

“I’ve got some pride that four generations came out of that school, not many people can say that,” Kenneth Horn said.

He went to West Albany in the 1970s, he said. He remembers going to Lakeshore Lanes on the weekends for “Moonlight Bowling” or riding down “the gut,” a stretch of street teenagers would frequent and sometimes caused nuisances to the point where the city put out an ordinance against it, he said.

Back then, Kenneth Horn said, life felt more simple.

“It was fun times and now I look back and wonder why I was in such a hurry to get out,” he said.

There’s a lot of changes at West Albany High School since his mother wandered the halls. The building is completely restructured, she said, but some things haven't changed.

“There’s a lot of pride in West Albany and there’s strong traditions,” said Sarah Haile, who graduated from West Albany in 2003.

There are assemblies, school chants and now a sort of lip sync battle to rally in school spirit, Haile said. Now that she is watching her daughter graduate, she’s seen a lot of the people she grew up with become teachers, she said.

“I think it says a lot that they came back to the school,” she said.

Haile got decent grades but her attendance fell when she was going through a rough time, she said.

Now, watching her oldest daughter graduate, she is proud to watch her overcome her own struggles.

Rylee Mitchell is often thinking about the future. And between volleyball practice, work, school assignments, graduation and the great unknown, there’s a lot to worry about.

“I constantly feel like my mind is in other places and I’m doing things wrong,” she said.

There are some similarities across her family’s high school experiences, but what stands out to Mitchell are the differences. For one, going through the pandemic has shaped this generation of high school graduates, she said.

Not being able to interact face-to-face set a lot of people back.

It’s difficult to craft a culture when you don’t have the next generation to look up to, she said.

Mitchell is often busy. When she isn’t in school or in volleyball practice she is working at a pizza shop, manning the counter or the oven. She’s saving money to go to nursing school, she said.

School hasn’t always been easy for her since she had trouble concentrating with her attention deficit disorder, she said.

She seeks solace in her room and loves to read. She’s reading Harry Potter for the twelfth time, she said.

When her mind is racing, she puts it to words, writing poetry. Right now the feelings are bittersweet, as endings make way for new beginnings. Maybe that is something that hasn’t changed over the generations.

“I’m sad to think about not seeing people everyday even if I haven’t interacted with them much, they have somehow shaped me,” she said.

But at the same time, it’s a milestone. It feels like an accomplishment to be proud of and she's excited for the future, she said.

“We are a close family in a lot of ways,” Kenneth Horn said as he sits next to his mother and across from his daughter and granddaughter at the dining table of his home.

The four generations see each other for each volleyball tournament, BBQ and every holiday, Sarah Haile said.

On Thursday, June 8, Mitchell will graduate from West Albany just as her mother, grandfather and great grandmother did before her. And together they will be cheering her on in the stands.