Four candidates vie for three Monroe City Council spots

The town of Monroe will elect three new City Council members to join the three incumbents.
Tony Baker, Lonnie Koroush and Jeanni Cuthbertson are all serving until 2023. Vying to join them will be four candidates competing for three at-large spots. The winners will serve four-year terms.
Katherine Larkin is a higher education administrator who received her master's in education from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and her bachelor's in sociology from the University of Oregon.
Although she has no prior government experience, Larkin aims to bring “a new perspective and new energy” to Monroe’s council. Among her main priorities are: drinking water, economic development and public safety.
“I’m raising a small kid, and having access to clean water is not a want, it’s a requirement,” Larkin said. “I do have some serious concerns and questions and want to make sure that we have a permanent water source and that we are answering questions from the community about why this hasn’t been resolved.”
Lisa D. Lindner is a human resources professional who received her bachelor's in cultural anthropology from Oregon State University and pursued graduate coursework in planning, public policy and management at the University of Oregon.
She cites volunteer work with the Benton County Soil & Water Conservation District as previous government experience and considers downtown economic vitality, community connectedness and outdoor recreational opportunities her main priorities.
“There’s the pipedream of what I would like to see happen with Monroe, and then there’s the reality of what Monroe actually needs,” Lindner said. “I think Monroe, in the near future, needs a well-developed staff. I have a lot of experience with staff and work force planning.”
Nicholas Ritch is a licensed tax consultant and enrolled agent with an educational background in accounting at Lane Community College. He has previous experience in restaurant and retail management.
Ritch currently serves on the Monroe Budget Committee and cites his main priorities as clean drinking water, keeping Monroe safe for all, supporting new and existing business and transparent public meetings.
“There’s some issues with the water plant, and there are environmental water quality issues as well,” Ritch said. “That’s definitely one of my main priorities; we all deserve to have clean, safe drinking water that’s not too expensive.”
Clifford Frank Thayer is a semiretired Monroe resident who is running for re-election to the council. He attended Linn-Benton Community College and also has a background as a police officer. He currently works at Carquest Auto Parts in Junction City.
He served as the mayor of Monroe through 2016 and just completed a four-year stint as a council member. Thayer said he spent more than 20 years as Monroe’s chief of police and has 12 years of experience with its city government.
“I’ve always been for the city — for the people of Monroe, instead of personal agendas,” Thayer said. “(The people) are the ones we are elected to look out for with how we spend their money. I’ve always been one for what is fair and equal.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
