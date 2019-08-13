This year marks two momentous anniversaries for Adair Air Force Station: It’s been 60 years since the base became operational in 1959, and 50 years since it shut down in 1969.
Adair Living History will remember those milestones this weekend at the annual Adair Village Founders Day celebration, and the group is inviting anyone who was stationed at Adair AFS, lived there as a dependent or worked at the base to attend the event and connect with others who share ties to the community’s storied military past.
Founders Day observances will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Adair Village.
A restored building from Camp Adair, the Army training base that sprang up on the site during World War II, will be open to the public, with information and exhibits about the history of Camp Adair, the Camp Adair Naval Hospital, the early days of Adair Village as overflow housing for Oregon State College students and the founding of Adair Village as an incorporated city in 1976.
There will also be an informational display about Adair AFS, which was part of a network of Air Force installations designed to protect the United States from the threat of a Soviet air assault during the Cold War era.
A number of former soldiers who trained at Camp Adair will be on hand, along with uniformed World War II re-enactors. Gary Richards will discuss what happened to some of the surviving buildings from Camp Adair, and Judy Juntunen will make a presentation on the indigenous Kalapuya people.
Other attractions will include a free barbecue beginning at noon; a bounce house, face painting and other activities for children; merchants’ booths; and a master recycler booth.
There is no charge to attend, but Adair Living History will be accepting donations to help complete renovations on the restored Camp Adair building that will serve as a living history center.
More information is available online at www.adairlivinghistory.org and the “I remember Camp Adair and Adair AFS” Facebook page.