In the midst of uncertainties involving the future of Clemens Community Pool, a foundation that had given $734,000 to the Philomath School District to make repairs has asked for the money to be returned.
Chris Quaka, Benton Community Foundation president and chief executive officer, told the Philomath School Board Monday night that the request doesn’t mean his organization is abandoning the project. Instead, the foundation would rather put the money back into a fund where it can grow while the school district figures out its next move and settles on a revised long-term plan.
“I think it’s important to mention how surprised and sad and hurt we were when we heard that construction was running into challenges with the project in June,” Quaka told the school board. “I think this is an opportunity for us to learn and try to see what opportunities are in front of us.”
Quaka said that all of those involved put a lot of effort into the project as originally intended but that at this point, it hasn’t worked out.
“What we envisioned was hopefully cutting a ribbon on a completed pool by this November,” Quaka said. “The challenges with the agreement, because it was so specific, is that we’re up against a time constraint and the actual project that we decided we would work on together is no longer here for us to complete and that’s the unfortunate piece.”
Philip Brazeau, interim school superintendent, said he understands the foundation’s stance on the issue.
“The sad part is we all have to do our jobs,” he said. “They want to be a part of the solution. They want it solved so I wish they could say, ‘oh yeah, we’ll give it back to you as soon as it’s a go,’ but that’s not doing their job correctly.”
School board members responded with an understanding about why the foundation wanted the funds back but questions about a future re-distribution hang in the air.
“Given that the project has not been able to move forward as originally laid out and returning the money for fiduciary reasons and continue to grow while we figure things out, I’m asking directly, is it your vision that should we find a solution that the foundation would support us again should the project be able to move forward?” board member Shelley Niemann asked.
Quaka replied, “It is my vision that we continue to support this and you in this effort.”
Quaka said the foundation will continue to help fund day-to-day pool operations with its usual distribution.
The school board in June 2018 authorized former school superintendent Melissa Goff to pursue partnerships to raise money for needed improvements to keep the pool open. At the time, Goff said that if the school district didn’t raise close to $500,000 by the following January, then the pool could be facing closure in June 2019.
Goff wanted the school board to approve a statement confirming that possibility to “make the funders understand the gravity of the situation.”
However, now that the project is seeing major delays and the foundation has pulled back the money, Brazeau said there are no plans to shutter it. Instead, the pool will operate as usual while stakeholders, consultants and district officials determine the best alternative plan.
Earlier this summer, contractor Gerding Builders informed the school district that the pool’s vessel, or tank, could not be safely replaced. Gerding Builders project executive John Vorhees said his company did exploratory work on the site, interviewed a pool consultant and went through the plans and priorities. The conclusion led only to big unknowns with geo-technical information.
The indoor swimming pool opened Dec. 26, 1960, through a donation from Rex and Ethel Clemens. During the 1991-92 school year, the pool nearly shut down but locals raised $15,000 to keep it going. In 1994, the pool again faced closure because of budget constraints. But that year, the school district received news that local resident Leonard Nitka had bequeathed hundreds of thousands of dollars to create an endowment with the intent of preserving and supporting the pool.
His wife, Kathryn “Kitty” Nitka, had a passion for swimming and was well-known at the Philomath pool. She was killed in a car accident in May 1993 and her husband set up the pool as a beneficiary of his estate. He died just five months later in October 1993.
The school district didn’t have the staffing to manage or invest the endowment, so it was transferred to the Benton Community Foundation.
As of last year when the gift was announced, the fund had grown to $1.2 million.
Brazeau has been working with outside pool experts to gain more knowledge about how the pool can be repaired.
“We have full confidence in his ability to push this project forward,” Quaka said. “I will do my best to work with my team at Benton Community Foundation so we can support you in that effort and our staff and our board is at the ready.”
Quaka said the Benton County Foundation board had a couple of other options when it came time to approve the swimming pool gift, but they were very excited to come on board.
“If you do vote tonight to return those funds to us, we will invest those funds as we have for the last 25 years,” Quaka said. “I anticipate that we will receive a proposal that is similarly researched and vetted with school staff and with your community volunteers and that we do come out and support the project in the future.”
The project was to include a new pool liner, high-pressure sand filtration system, shower renovations, deck resurfacing, locker room upgrades, stainless steel gutter boxes and several other repairs.
Although any future distributions would require board action, Quaka spoke with confidence that the foundation continues to partner with the district on the pool.
“We don’t look at it as a setback as much as we’re going to take a break, we’re going to see what the plan is and we’re going to support the effort,” Quaka said, “and that’s just not our staff or me talking about that, but that comes from our board as well.”
As for the pool, it remains open. Brazeau said that earlier this week, a new flow meter was installed to fix an issue that had surfaced during an Oregon Health Authority inspection. In the meantime, the entities involved continue to gather information and explore interim and long-term solutions.