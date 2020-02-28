Foundation calls for award nominations (Feb. 27)

The Benton Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2020 Philanthropic Achievement Awards.

This second annual event honors leadership in local philanthropy and volunteerism, and coincides with National Philanthropy Day, celebrated around the United States on Nov. 15.

Nominations are open in seven categories: Outstanding Volunteer Group, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist, Outstanding Innovative Project or Program, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, and the BCF Board of Directors’ Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement.

Nomination forms are available at www.BCFgives.org/awards. Completed forms are due April 30. Recipients will be honored at an awards luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center in Corvallis.

To find out more about the Benton Community Foundation, call 541-753-1603 or visit www.bcfgives.org.

