The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation announced last week it is contributing $74,000 the Corvallis School District this fall.
According to a press release, the foundation is supporting education-enrichment projects and programs that assist students low-income and homeless students.
Projects funded include building an obstacle course at Garfield Elementary School; the purchase of ukuleles for Hoover Elementary School; establishing a dance program at Lincoln Elementary School; buying graphic novels for the Jefferson Elementary School library; establishing a running club at Wilson Elementary School; providing materials for hands-science and technology learning at Cheldelin Middle School; upgrading theater lighting and sound equipment, also at Cheldelin; funding the Juntos college preparation program at Linus Pauling Middle School; converting an unused room to a fitness room, also at Linus Pauling; expanding the library’s collection of Spanish-language books at Corvalllis High School; adding standing desks to College Hill High School; and purchasing rain jackets and rubber boots for field work in environmental science classes at Crescent Valley High School.
“We are pleased to direct resources toward areas that are making a real difference for students,” Foundation Chair Mike Sheets said in the release. “These funds give our educators a wonderful chance to think outside the box to enhance learning and engage hard-to-reach kids.”
A total of $22,500 of the granted funds support students navigating homelessness or poverty.
