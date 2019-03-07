The Benton Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for the inaugural Philanthropy Achievement Awards.
Winners will be announced on Nov. 15 — National Philanthropy Day — at a luncheon on the Oregon State University campus.
Chris Quaka, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer, said the awards luncheon will be an annual event.
“There are so many talented volunteers, community groups and philanthropy professionals in our community who give their time and money to create a bright future for Benton County residents,” he said in a news release announcing the awards program.
“Our hope is that this becomes a community event that people look forward to and that encourages philanthropic activity in Benton County.”
Awards will be presented in seven categories:
• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser
• Outstanding Volunteer Group
• Outstanding Philanthropic Business
• Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist
• Outstanding Fundraising Professional
• Outstanding Innovative Project or Program
• BCF Board of Directors’ Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement
Nomination forms are available online at www.bcfgives.org/awards.
The Benton County Foundation manages a portfolio of charitable endowments that benefit a variety of causes in Benton County. Last year the organization distributed more than $1.4 million in grants, scholarships and other funds.