Foul play suspected in fatal fire at Sweet Home trailer park

Neighbor Steve Gephart, 65, has lived in the trailer park for 20 years.

Gephart said he heard a loud explosion about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and looked out a window to see dark smoke rising from the back door and kitchen area of his neighbor’s home, which is one space east of his unit.

After calling 911, he ran next door to see if “the family had gotten out,” Gephart said.

Gephart said another man drove up, ran to the trailer and attempted to enter the burning structure, but was forced to turn back by the heat.

Gephart said the flames were so intense he used a garden hose to douse the roof of his trailer with water.

“The heat melted the frame of one of my back windows,” Gephart said.

Battalion Chief Shannon Pettner of the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District was the first firefighter on the scene and watched as a nearby tree burst into flames.

Fire Chief David Barringer said that when a fire team that would grow to 21 strong arrived, they entered the trailer through a rear bedroom, thinking that is where inhabitants might likely be that time of day. They worked their way to the middle of the structure — the living room — where they found the four bodies.