Foster care information session set for Thursday
Foster care information session set for Thursday

The Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual foster parent recruitment session for the mid-valley from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

To register and receive the meeting link, email, text or phone Andrea Bellows, who supervises recruitment and retention for the foster care system in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties. Bellow can be reached at 971-501-0941 or Andrea.Bellows2@dhsoha.state.or.us. There is no ability to register online.

Bellows said she is happy to answer questions at another time for those unable to attend the session. She also will be tabling at the Albany Farmers’ Market on Saturday as well as the Corvallis Farmers’ Market on Oct. 16.

The department is hoping to add to its list of individuals who are willing to fill foster care roles. On hand to make presentations and answer questions at Thursday’s session will be three or four current foster parents as well as two individuals who certify foster homes.

