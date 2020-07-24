Foster accident still under investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The accident that killed one child and critically injured another at Foster Lake in Sweet Home, is still under investigation.

On Monday, an unmanned watercraft struck a group of young swimmers, critically injuring Zach Maynard and Kennedy Swenson, both 6. Maynard died Thursday from his injuries. Swenson sustained a lacerated liver, broken jaw and injuries to her sternum and clavicle. She returned home on Friday.

Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding the case. On Friday, the office released a statement confirming Maynard's death and asking for anyone with video, photos or other information about the incident to come forward.

Details surrounding the accident have not been released other than to note that a 23-year-old male was operating a 2020 Sea-Doo prior to the crash. According to LCSO, he was on the west side of the Lewis Creek swimming area and adjusting equipment when he fell off. The watercraft them sped into the group of swimmers. It is not yet known if the operator was wearing a kill switch which would have stopped the watercraft once he was ejected from the seat. The driver remains unidentified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office (541-967-3950).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0