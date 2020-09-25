 Skip to main content
Forums set for Corvallis, Benton County races
ELECTION 2020

Forums set for Corvallis, Benton County races

Ward 7 debate 26

The League of Women Voters hosted a forum laST October iovolving candidates aiming to replace Bill Glassmire in Ward 7 of the Corvallis City Council. Contenders from left are Linda Gearhart, Brad Longman, Susan Walenza and Paul Shaffer. At far left is moderator Jessica McDonald of the League of Women Voters. Shaffer won the election and will be participating in another LWV forum on Oct. 6 against challenger Nic Bowman.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a pair of remote election forums in the coming weeks, and residents will have an opportunity to provide questions for the candidates.

On Oct. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the league will host a forum with Corvallis City Council Ward 7 candidates Paul Shaffer and Nic Bowman. Shaffer won his seat in a special election last November to replace Bill Glassmire and will be seeking a full two-year term.

Candidates are running unopposed for the remaining eight Corvallis council seats.

To participate in the forum to go https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560351849 on the night of the event.

On Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the league will feature candidates for the Benton County Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Democrat Xan Augerot is facing challenges for Position 2 from Mike Beilstein (Pacific Green and Progressive) and Republican Tom Cordier. Veteran Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo is retiring from her Position 3 seat, with Libertarian Cody Serdar, Republican John Sarna and Democrat Nancy Wyse vying for her spot.

Position 1 Commissioner Pat Malone is not up for re-election until 2022.

To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88172866240 on the night of the event.

Residents who want to submit questions to candidates in either forum must do so by next Thursday, Oct. 1. Please go to lwv.corvallis.or.us to submit your questions.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

