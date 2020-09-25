Forums set for Corvallis, Benton County races

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a pair of remote election forums in the coming weeks, and residents will have an opportunity to provide questions for the candidates.

On Oct. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the league will host a forum with Corvallis City Council Ward 7 candidates Paul Shaffer and Nic Bowman. Shaffer won his seat in a special election last November to replace Bill Glassmire and will be seeking a full two-year term.

Candidates are running unopposed for the remaining eight Corvallis council seats.

To participate in the forum to go https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560351849 on the night of the event.

On Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the league will feature candidates for the Benton County Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Democrat Xan Augerot is facing challenges for Position 2 from Mike Beilstein (Pacific Green and Progressive) and Republican Tom Cordier. Veteran Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo is retiring from her Position 3 seat, with Libertarian Cody Serdar, Republican John Sarna and Democrat Nancy Wyse vying for her spot.

Position 1 Commissioner Pat Malone is not up for re-election until 2022.

To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88172866240 on the night of the event.

Residents who want to submit questions to candidates in either forum must do so by next Thursday, Oct. 1. Please go to lwv.corvallis.or.us to submit your questions.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.