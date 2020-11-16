 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forum set on Marys Peak creeks

Forum set on Marys Peak creeks

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
marys peak creeks 17

This waterfall is on a stream in the Yaquina River drainage and is one of the Marys Peak creeks that is being renamed. A virtual form is set for Wednesday to discuss the process.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

A virtual presentation on the naming of Marys Peak-area creeks is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants are advised to check in at 6:45 p.m. at https://www.grandronde.org/events/hcsummit-11182020/ and scroll to the bottom of the page for the link. Zoom capacity is 300 viewers.

In 2018 10 unnamed creeks on Marys Peak were approved for naming by the United States Geological Survey. Local tribes and watershed advocates played key roles in the process.

On hand Wednesday to present will be representatives of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, the Spring Creek Foundation and the Marys Peak Alliance.

A discussion panel will follow, moderated by David Harrelson, cultural resources manager, tribal history officer and member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public Safety Log (Nov. 12)
Local

Public Safety Log (Nov. 12)

  • Updated

In this edition of the "cops logs," we have a stolen rental car, a domestic assault arrest and a deer, shot with an arrow, that was then struck by a car.  

Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)
Local

Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)

  • Updated

In this edition of the "cops logs," we have off-roaders (and a deputy) rescuing a snowbound family on Quartzville Road, an arson charge from a case in Albany and more.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News