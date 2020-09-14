Former resident, restaurant worker victim of wildfire

Justin Cook grew up in Bend, graduating from Bend Senior High School. Utzman said he moved to the mid-valley about seven or eight years ago and studied at Oregon State University.

Travis Cook told a Portland television station last Thursday that the last time he had talked with his mother and brother was about 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. At that time, the home was in a Level 2 evacuation status. The two were expecting to get further notice that evening but said they were ready to go if necessary, Travis Cook said.

“I’m afraid that they got stuck either in their vehicle or in the house and got burned, is what I’m thinking happened,” he said at the time.

At Frankie’s working for Utzman, Justin Cook started as a line cook and worked his way up to sous chef. He worked at Castor in Corvallis for a few months before moving to Mexico with his wife in late 2017 or early 2018, Utzman said. Cook also worked previously at del Alma Restaurant in Corvallis and various catering outlets.

Magana was a salad cook at Frankie’s when Cook also worked at the restaurant.

“They met there, fell in love,” Utzman said.