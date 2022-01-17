Former Peace Corps director to speak at club meeting

The Rotary Club of Corvallis’ speaker at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, will be Aaron Williams, former Peace Corps director. The meeting will be held on Zoom.

Williams was appointed by President Obama as director of the Peace Corps. The story of this leader in youth service, international development, foreign policy and global business began in then-segregated housing on the south side of Chicago.

His personal journey, achievements and dedication to service are inspirational and instructional, and especially so for young people of color, according to a statement from the Rotary Club. Williams is author of “A Life Unimagined: The Rewards of Mission-Driven Service in the Peace Corps and Beyond.”

Zoom meetings make it possible for clubs to attract speakers of national and international prominence. For a link to the meeting, email info@corvallisrotary.org. Those who can’t make it to the meeting will be able to see a recording of the presentation posted at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisRotary.

For more information, write to Corvallis Rotarian Rob Thurston at robjant@comcast.net.

