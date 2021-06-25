Former OSU VP for research named NOAA administrator

Richard Spinrad, an Oregon State University professor and former vice president for research, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce and administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to an OSU news release.

President Joe Biden nominated Spinrad for the role, and the Senate confirmed his appointment by voice vote. Spinrad was NOAA’s chief scientist from 2014 to 2016.

Spinrad is the third person from Oregon State to lead NOAA, the federal agency whose mission is to predict changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts, and conserve and manage coastal and marine resources.

Former Oregon State President John Byrne was NOAA administrator from 1981 to 1984. Oregon State Distinguished Professor Jane Lubchenco led NOAA from 2009 to 2013.

Spinrad has more than 35 years of experience as a scientist and executive who served four years as Oregon State's vice president for research.

During that time, he led the launch of Oregon State University Advantage, designed to boost the university’s impact on job creation and economic progress.