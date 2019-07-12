A former Oregon State University student pleaded guilty Friday in Benton County Circuit Court to sexual assault charges for an incident at a Philomath house party in January.
Roland Whitney Richards Jr., 19, of Portland, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and invasion of personal privacy. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison and 10 years of post-prison supervision.
Amie Matusko, senior deputy district attorney, said Richards was drinking heavily on the night of the assault and had permission to sleep in a female friend’s room.
“While she was sleeping, the defendant did have sex with her and took photos and videos of it,” she said.
According to Matsuko, the victim told her roommates about the assault the next morning and they called the police.
Matusko said the victim did not attend the hearing, but supported the sentence.
Michael Paul De Muniz, Richards’ attorney, said the defendant has not denied the incident and he is taking responsibility for it.
“This is a shock to everyone who knew him,” he said, adding that Richards was a freshman at Oregon State University at the time of the incident.
Muniz added that Richards had already started both sex offender and drug-and-alcohol treatment and was doing well in the programs. He added that his client understands how terrible his actions were.
“He’s not blaming anyone else,” Muniz said.
Richards did not make a statement during the hearing, save making his pleas and answering questions from Judge Matthew Donohue.
An OSU representative said Richards hasn’t been enrolled since winter term.