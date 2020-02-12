Former MMA champion fights to help youth, delivering message of hope in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME — At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, four-time mixed martial arts title champion Jimmy Jennett is a big man. He may speak softly, but he delivers a powerful message about the allure of drugs and how they rob youth of life's opportunities.
“Show me your friends and I will show you your future,” Jennett told fifth- and sixth-grade students Tuesday afternoon at Oak Heights Elementary School and Sweet Home Junior High School.
The 42-year-old Jennett knows, because he's a recovering addict and ex-convict whose plans were derailed by drug use that started with marijuana and escalated to methamphetamines.
Jennett posted a 12-9 pro career record with 11 knockouts during his career. These days he offers knockout advice. He was joined Tuesday by fellow speaker, mixed martial artist Renato Aquino, who had 78 professional fights and many amateur bouts. Now the 43-year-old coaches at Jennett’s gym, the Checkered Past MMA Gym in Springfield.
“When I was 15 years old, I was playing varsity basketball and was the kid who was always the last to leave practice,” Jennett said. “College scouts were already looking at me.”
Then he began smoking marijuana with his friends.
“Pretty soon, I was not the last kid at practice, and I was skipping school,” he said. “You get one lap in life at going to school and I blew it. Pretty soon I was getting high and began putting on weight.”
Jennett, who was reared by a single teenage mother, said his “home life was a wreck.” His friends were experiencing the same issues, he said. Sometimes, to escape their home lives, they would sleep on the roof of their high school.
“I see all of these marijuana shops in Oregon and people say it’s harmless,” Jennett said. “It’s not cool and it is an epidemic. Rap guys sing about marijuana because it makes them money.”
By his junior year of high school, Jennett grew tired of marijuana and began using harder drugs.
“After I started using meth, I dropped down to 199 pounds and at my height, I was a bean pole,” he said. “I loved my high school and friends, but I watched them graduate while I was standing on a nearby hillside. I had tears in my eyes. I had become that kid.”
According to Jennett, everything in life has a price tag. His price for doing drugs was losing his way and ending up in prison for battery.
“There were times when I was all alone in a 3-foot-by-3-foot-by-6-foot cell and I felt absolutely powerless," he said, "and I am a big man."
It was during his loneliest times that he found God and accepted that there was hope despite his “Checkered Past,” words tattooed across his back.
Now five years clean and sober, Jarrett is a journeyman laborer when he isn’t at his gym or talking to students. Some of his local jobs have included West Albany High School and Linn-Benton Community College.
Next to kicking drugs, he said, being a father to a 2½-year-old daughter is his greatest accomplishment. He asked the students — his youngest group to date — to think about the types of parents they want to become.
Jennett also showed a short video about his life in which he encouraged viewers to make good choices and hang out with good people.
“Whatever you are passionate about, drugs and alcohol will cut you down,” he said.
He advised students to talk with their teachers or other staff members about drug issues “because we care about you and want you to have a positive future.”
Fellow speaker Renato Aquino said he was a sick child in the Philippines who was given away by his parents when he was 5 years old because they couldn’t deal with his health issues.
“I hated them for that when I was young,” he said. “But we learn from life’s struggles. The key is to get through the struggles and to find a balance.”
He sustained three broken bones in one fight during his career, but learned to overcome, just as he has in life.
“We learn more from losing than from winning,” he said. “When you win, you just do what is needed, but that doesn’t mean you reached your full potential.”
He encouraged students to stay off drugs, stay hungry and “don’t ever give up on life.”
Dillan Davis, 11, is a wrestler and said he took Jennett’s advice about choosing the right friends to heart.
Riley Goeckner, who celebrated his 12th birthday today, called the assembly in the school library “motivating. If I work hard, I can achieve my goals.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.