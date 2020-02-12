Former MMA champion fights to help youth, delivering message of hope in Sweet Home

Jennett, who was reared by a single teenage mother, said his “home life was a wreck.” His friends were experiencing the same issues, he said. Sometimes, to escape their home lives, they would sleep on the roof of their high school.

“I see all of these marijuana shops in Oregon and people say it’s harmless,” Jennett said. “It’s not cool and it is an epidemic. Rap guys sing about marijuana because it makes them money.”

By his junior year of high school, Jennett grew tired of marijuana and began using harder drugs.

“After I started using meth, I dropped down to 199 pounds and at my height, I was a bean pole,” he said. “I loved my high school and friends, but I watched them graduate while I was standing on a nearby hillside. I had tears in my eyes. I had become that kid.”

According to Jennett, everything in life has a price tag. His price for doing drugs was losing his way and ending up in prison for battery.

“There were times when I was all alone in a 3-foot-by-3-foot-by-6-foot cell and I felt absolutely powerless," he said, "and I am a big man."

It was during his loneliest times that he found God and accepted that there was hope despite his “Checkered Past,” words tattooed across his back.