Former Lebanon police officer gets two life terms for double murder

A former Lebanon police officer who admitted killing his ex-girlfriend and her new partner was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison in Linn County Circuit Court Thursday.

Brenton Wade Richmond, 50, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree murder in the February 2019 shooting deaths of Tammy Hopper, 42, and Erik Jacobs, 48, in Tammy Hopper’s Lebanon home. On Thursday, he appeared in person for his sentencing in a temporary courtroom at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.

Judge David Delsman sentenced Richmond to two consecutive life terms after hearing hours of testimony from those close to the victims. Richmond will not be eligible for parole for 50 years, and, if released, he will remain under court supervision for the rest of his life. Delsman described the murders as deliberate and premeditated.

Richmond's attorney, Geoffrey Gokey, made a last-minute pitch for leniency before the sentence was handed down, arguing that the murders were not premeditated. Gokey also argued that a sentence other than life gives inmates hope and encourages better behavior in prison.