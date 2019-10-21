A former Linn-Benton Community College student and Chinese national was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Monday for trafficking fake and altered Apple iPhones.
Quan Jiang, 30, had previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in counterfeit goods in May in U.S. District Court in Portland.
Jiang was importing fake and altered Apple iPhones from Hong Kong, then submitting them to Apple in exchange for genuine warranty replacement phones to be sold on the Chinese market, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In just more than two years, Jiang, an LBCC engineering student, imported more than 2,000 inoperable counterfeit iPhones. He ultimately obtained approximately 1,500 replacement iPhones, each with a resale value of roughly $600.
His scheme first came to the attention of law enforcement in April 2017, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of 28 smartphones en route to Jiang in Corvallis.
In October that year, CBP seized a similar shipment of 25 Apple smartphones.
CBP sent Jiang a notice of seizure, indicating that Apple representatives had confirmed the phones were counterfeit. Nevertheless, three more shipments, each with 29 iPhones, were seized by CBP in November 2017.
According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 1, 2018, Jiang would regularly receive packages containing between 20 to 30 counterfeit iPhones. Using various assumed names, he would submit each phone to Apple in person or online for a warranty replacement. He would then ship the genuine replacement devices he received back to China for resale, according to the news release.
In exchange for this service, Jiang’s associate would pay Jiang’s mother, also residing in China, who would in turn deposit the money into Jiang’s bank account.
TRUETT, SHAWN RAY Age: 30 Date Lodged: 6/12/2018 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 6/19/2018
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20818770 6/19/2018 PP SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 18-2162 CLIN $200,000 Pending SODOMY 1 - FORCIBLE 18-2162 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MARTINEZ, GABRIEL Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RAPE 1 - FORCIBLE 19-08705 CLIN $50,000 Pending PROSTITUTION-COMPELLING 19-08705 CLIN $6,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19-08705 CLIN $50,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 3 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19-08705 CLIN $3,000 Pending SODOMY 1 - FORCIBLE 19-08705 CLIN $50,000 Pending SODOMY 3 - NON-FORCE 19-08705 CLIN $6,000 Pending ONLINE SEXUAL CORRUPTION OF A CHILD 1 19-08705 CLIN $10,000 Pending SEXUAL PENETRATION 1 W/ OBJECT 19-08705 CLIN $50,000 Pending
BAKER, ELIJAH NATHANIEL Age: 18 Date Lodged: 10/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status USE CHILD DISPLAY SEX EXPL CONDUCT -SEX DELINQ PC 19-12543 CLIN ENCOURAGE CHILD SEX ABUSE 1 - SEX DELINQ CLIN $75,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST PC 19-12543 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SODOMY 1 - NON-FORCE PC 19-12543 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CLARK, PAUL BRYAN Age: 64 Date Lodged: 10/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62246 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62246 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
COMBS, TIMOTHY TYRELL Age: 37 Date Lodged: 10/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13137647 NO BAIL
CURTISS, JONAS BRADLEY Age: 43 Date Lodged: 10/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN04773 CLIN $15,000 Pending
DUNCAN, NICHOLAS ORVAL Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER METH-1000 FT SCHOOL 19-13019 / LPD CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-13019 / LPD CLIN INCLUDED Pending DELIVER METH 19CR68305 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
GIDDINGS, GRETCHEN DEE Age: 45 Date Lodged: 10/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT 21776 CLIN THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT 21773 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR79309 CLIN $2,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 21174 CLIN THEFT 3 - OTHER 19CR66590 CLIN INCLUDED Pending THEFT 3 - OTHER 19CR68560 CLIN $2,000 Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 21774 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR08471 CLIN $2,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52171 CLIN $2,000 Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 19CR68560 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 19CR66590 CLIN $2,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61163 CLIN $2,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30767 CLIN $2,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR65204 CLIN $2,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR65243 CLIN $2,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR65243/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR65204/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61163/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61163/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR65204 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR65243 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30767/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30767/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30767/4&5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR61163 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
GILPIN, DAVID PATRICK Age: 37 Date Lodged: 10/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/8/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12441291 11/8/2019 PP
GRAY, KATRINA LYNN Age: 35 Date Lodged: 10/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 14563637 PP NO BAIL
GREEN, ADAM ALEXANDER Age: 21 Date Lodged: 7/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT PC/ALS 19-2724 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 PC/ALS 19-2724 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ESCAPE 3 PC/ALS 19-2724 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER-OTHER PC/ALS 19-2724 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 111815036511 NONE NO BAIL
GUZMAN, OMAR ANDRES Age: 27 Date Lodged: 10/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 19-04204 CLIN $50,000 Pending MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC 19-04204 LINN $1,000 Pending
HAMN, MATTHEW ROBERT Age: 34 Date Lodged: 10/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/24/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 16CR25637 10/24/2019 CLIN Sentenced
JAKEMAN, TINA MARIE Age: 51 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 6/5/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER METH-1000 FT SCHOOL 19CR40377 CLIN Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR40377 6/5/2020 CLIN Sentenced
LESLIE, DEREK ALLEN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 10/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12611827 PP NO BAIL
LINTNER, JASON CHARLES Age: 26 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/23/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR50722 10/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced
LOBDELL, CODY MICHAEL Age: 23 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - VANDALISM UTC 21791 AMC CONTEMPT OF COURT UTC 21796 MCSH PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18445692 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 15000403S JCLB Conditional ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT PC-19-8708 CLIN $6,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT PC-19-8708 CLIN $3,000 Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT PC-19-8708 CLIN $3,000 Pending THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT PC-19-8708 CLIN $3,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) PC-19-8708 CLIN $3,000 Pending
MCCULLOUGH, BRANDON SHAYNE Age: 22 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 201906928 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS STOLEN VEHICLE 201906928 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 201906928 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS BURGLARS TOOLS 201906928 CLIN $3,000 Pending
MESPELT, TAYLOR ROBERT Age: 18 Date Lodged: 10/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR55280 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR51177 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR5527 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
MORRICAL, ROBERT JOSEPH Age: 51 Date Lodged: 10/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR66416 CLIN NO BAIL Pending ROBBERY 3 - RESIDENCE 19-08746 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19-08746 CLIN $6,000 Pending
MULROONEY, ALEXANDRIA LEE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 10/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/28/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21324906 PP NO BAIL DWS MIS UTC#21841 AMC CONTEMPT OF COURT 65465 AMC FL PERF COMM SERV M U 17-1235 10/28/2019 AMC Sentenced FL PERF COMM SERV M U 17-735 10/28/2019 AMC Sentenced
NOLTE, JEFFERY ALLEN Age: 57 Date Lodged: 10/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII - DRUGS 21728 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12328210 PP NO BAIL
OLIVIER, RONALD EUGENE Age: 51 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 18CR73759 11/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR 2 17CR63600 10/25/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 36222 LMC Conditional
PETERSEN, DUSTIN LAWRENCE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CRF190000655 NONE NO BAIL
QUESADA, MATTHEW MICHAEL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 10/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR49683 CLIN $5,000 Pending
RADER, MICHAEL STEVAN Age: 54 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC PC/19-08715 CLIN $50,000 Pending POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 4 PC/19-08715 CLIN $3,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (MISD) PC/19-08715 CLIN $3,000 Pending
ROBB, STACY RENE Age: 53 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 8381011 PP
SPALDING, EARL LEROY Age: 38 Date Lodged: 10/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 17062441 PP NO BAIL
STACHURSKI, CHELSEA RAE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 10/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLACK17CR85077- CCLA $50,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MARI18CR02542 CMAR $4,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT WASH18CR84386 CWAS $10,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLACK17CR85077- CCLA INCLUDED
STAINBROOK, MATTHEW WAYNE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 8/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/1/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR61558 9/23/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR15826 $7,500 PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR10726 11/1/2019 CLIN
SUNDBERG, PATRICK THOMAS Age: 29 Date Lodged: 10/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19M000181BR BRO Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR28492 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR56595 CLIN $5,000 Pending
TRIETSCH, JULIA ROSE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 10/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15964061 PP NO BAIL
VANCURA, ROBERT BRUCE Age: 58 Date Lodged: 10/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/10/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR53576 12/10/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WILSON, BILLY JOE Age: 37 Date Lodged: 10/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14190512 PP NO BAIL POSS HEROIN (FELONY) UTC/21736 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) UTC/21736 CLIN
WILSON, KELLY RAE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12121563 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67904 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67944 AMC
ZERVAS, ERIC SHANE Age: 52 Date Lodged: 10/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 21782 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 6586546 PP NO BAIL
