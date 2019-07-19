Since 1971, a tiny chip of Oregon lava rock has sat on the moon — a tribute to the role Oregon played in helping prepare Apollo astronauts to walk on the lunar surface.
Astronauts visited Oregon in 1964 and 1966 to train in pressure suits on lava fields, which NASA scientists believed had similar terrain to the moon's surface, similarities that earned Oregon the nickname “Moon Country.”
One of those training missions inspired astronaut James Irwin to bring a piece of Oregon rock with him on the Apollo 15 mission.
John Buchner, who retired as the Democrat-Herald’s publisher in 2000 after more than 30 years with the paper, covered the first of those visits, in late August 1964.
Buchner, an Albany native who was working as a reporter for the Bend Bulletin at the time, said he was hired as a freelancer to cover the visit for the D-H because of his hometown connection.
“It was pretty exciting to have these people come to the area,” said Buchner, now 77 and still an Albany resident.
Although he couldn’t recall if he got to see any of the training firsthand, he did remember covering press conferences with the visit’s small team, including NASA engineers and astronaut R. Walter Cunningham, who was later part of the crew of Apollo 7, the first of the manned Apollo missions, in 1968.
“They were impressive individuals. Bend at that time was a small town in the middle of nowhere," Buchner said. "It was really exciting they were here.”
Then only a couple of years out of the University of Oregon, Buchner said he didn’t know if the people there fully understood the historical impact of the occasion.
“These were the people that were plotting the future,” he said.
Buchner’s first story on the visit, which ran in the Aug. 25, 1964, edition of the Democrat-Herald, said NASA officials chose Oregon for the testing because of the availability of different types of lava fields, the climate and the proximity of an airfield in Klamath Falls to testing sites.
“The space scientists wanted as cool a climate as possible, which ruled out similar lava flows in New Mexico and Southern California. Extreme heat would make spacesuit work difficult,” Buchner wrote.
He also quoted test director Earl LeFevers on the purpose of the tests: “to determine the capabilities of pressure-suited individuals to perform lunar-related tasks on terrain similar to that expected to be encountered on the moon.”
Buchner wrote that the tests were designed to measure how long it would take astronauts to perform tasks and determine what safety devices would be needed to protect them.
“The pressurized suits worn today by Cunningham and the two engineers are not the ones that will be used on the 1969 scheduled moon landing. The suits for the moon trip will be designed in part from information gathered here.”
Buchner said that first day of testing took place just west of McKenzie Pass in Lane County. That area of the old McKenzie Highway, near the Dee Wright Observatory, is just outside the southeast edge of Linn County.
In Buchner’s second article on the visit, dated Aug. 26, 1964, he quotes Cunningham talking about a fall he had trying to walk a 47% slope on a lava field.
“Cunningham said the main reason for the difficulty was that his pressurized suit was not designed for use on lava and his visor kept fogging, which blocked his vision.”
Buchner noted the second day of testing was on pumice fields near Gilchrist.
In his final story on the visit, Buchner wrote that Cunningham would be flying out after the third day of testing on obsidian flows in the Newberry Crater, leaving the fourth and final day of testing to the engineers.
Buchner quoted Cunningham as being interested in being the first man on the moon, but reported Cunningham acknowledged that there were 29 other “tried and true” astronauts just as interested.
“I don’t go around dwelling on the thought. I’ve got many other things on my mind anyway,” Cunningham said.
When the astronauts visited the second time, in late July 1966, they came with a larger group of 35 people, including 22 astronauts, but the D-H noted the visit only with short United Press International wire stories.
Buchner said by the time of that visit, he had moved on from the Bulletin and wasn’t available to cover the visit freelance for the D-H.
The astronaut trainings in Oregon are the subject of an ongoing exhibition titled “Moon Country” at the High Desert Museum, near Bend.
Heidi Hagemeier, director of communications for the museum, said the exhibit contains photographs of the visit and the piece of Oregon lava rock from which the piece taken to the moon was chipped.
Hagemeier said the exhibit also tells the story of how that chip of Oregon rock ended up on the moon — the astronaut James Irwin met Bend resident Floyd Watson during the visit and the two struck up a friendship. Watson eventually suggested Irwin take an Oregon rock piece to the moon, she said, and didn’t hear anything back until months after the Apollo 15 mission in 1971, when Irwin sent Watson a photo with the bit of lava rock on the moon circled in ink.
She said the photos of the visit are also special because they show astronauts “essentially in our back yard.”
“It really is remarkable if you think about it,” she said. “Bend at the time had a population of about 12,000. The whole nation was watching at that time.”
“Moon Country” will be exhibited at the museum until Nov. 10. Visit https://highdesertmuseum.org/moon-country/ for more information about the exhibit and the museum.