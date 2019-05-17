Former Corvallis City Councilor Mark Page’s trial for allegedly threatening a family member with a gun was postponed Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court.
Page, 48, was arrested in July 2018 at his residence in Corvallis after a report of an altercation with his brother-in-law. Page was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony; and misdemeanor counts of menacing; harassment; second-degree disorderly conduct; and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person, for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun through the window of a car in which seven people were passengers.
Amy Seely, a special deputy district attorney brought in for the case because of Page’s status as an elected official at the time of his arrest, filed a motion earlier this week to postpone the trial. She said the trial, which had been set to begin May 28, needed to be delayed because the police officer who responded to the incident will be on vacation at that time.
Judge Joan Demarest issued an order postponing the trial Thursday. As of press time, a new trial date had not yet been set.