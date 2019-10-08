A former Corvallis resident is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend, and torturing ducks and throwing their bodies in the Willamette River, in separate incidents earlier this year.
Lucas Henrique Matsutani-Cortes, a 24-year-old who now has a Dallas address, is scheduled for a status check Thursday morning in the Benton County Circuit Court for three separate alleged criminal incidents earlier this year.
On May 20, Corvallis Police Department arrested Matsutani-Cortes on charges of second degree kidnapping, coercion, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
A probable cause affidavit in that incident said a woman he was dating reported that, a few days beforehand, Matsutani-Cortes had picked her up from work while intoxicated and took her to the residence they shared in Corvallis. She told police he attempted to force her to use LSD with him and held her down when she refused and tried to leave. She also told police he twice strangled her for seven to 10 seconds during this encounter. Matsutani-Cortes, who is listed in jail records as 6-feet-11, reportedly then physically forced the woman to accompany him to the Corvallis WinCo. She told police at one point at the store, she tried to phone her mom for help, but Matsutani-Cortes took her phone from her and removed its battery.
The affidavit said the two eventually returned to the residence they shared and Matsutani-Cortes accused the woman of throwing his drugs away and argued with her until a roommate came home.
Matsutani-Cortes was also arrested in late August for an incident in which Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol in a boat on the Willamette River near Takena Landing reportedly spotted him dumping the bodies of four or five dead ducks in the river.
A probable cause affidavit filed in that incident said on June 15 at around 1 p.m. two deputies reportedly spotted Matsutani-Cortes knee deep in the water with two black tubs containing live ducks. One deputy wrote in the affidavit that they saw Matsutani-Cortes throwing the dead ducks in the water and then filing a tub containing live ducks with water and then submerging it in the river.
“As the ducks tried to escape the tub, (Matsutani-Cortes) grabbed them by the neck and put them back in the tub,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit.
When the deputies asked Matsutani-Cortes what he was doing, he reportedly hastily loaded the tubs into his Toyota sedan and sped off. The deputies later identified him the defendant looking at records for the owner of the sedan.
In that incident, Matsutani-Cortes was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, first-degree animal abuse, placing a polluting substance in the water and criminal driving while suspended. The charging document in the case said one of the first-degree aggravated animal abuse charges was for killing ducks and the other was for torturing ducks.
Matsutani-Cortes was also cited in Corvallis on May 18 for charges of reckless driving, driving while suspended and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Matsutani-Cortes has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges facing him. He was released on $50,000 after the arrest for the alleged kidnapping, but was released without a bail set after the other arrests, court records show.