A former Corvallis High School football star who was accused of rape at a post-prom party in 2017 pleaded no contest to a charge of coercion in Benton County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Marco Brewer entered the plea, not an admission of guilt but an admission the state had enough evidence to convict him, as part of a deal that saw dropped charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Brewer was sentenced to 36 months of probation in the case and one day of incarceration, which he had already served.
Brewer, 19, had been set to go to trial this coming Monday.
At a pre-trial hearing last week, lawyers for both sides laid out the central dispute of the case: Brewer did not deny the sexual encounter with the 16-year-old female victim but claimed it was consensual.
“Both parties will be saying the other is not being truthful,” Judge Matt Donohue said in the hearing.
Coercion, a class c felony, is not a sexual crime charge and Brewer’s sentence does not include a requirement he register as a sex offender.