Bonnie Miletto doesn't live in Albany any more.
But the Portland-area resident still credits the community for helping shape the person she's become: someone who can put on a women's empowerment conference and expect to sell out, every time.
Miletto's fifth such event, the Amazing You Women's Conference, takes place Oct. 4 and 5 at the Salem Convention Center (details: amazingyouconference.com).
Among the people who made it possible this year are women from Albany who, like herself, have learned that making a difference sometimes starts with just being willing to try something new.
Albany speakers at this year's conference include Kristy Deeds, manager of Service Opportunity for Samaritan Health Services and a tireless advocate for children with a rare genetic skin disorder known as epidermolysis bullosa; and Lynn Hubert, who works with the Bryan Grant Foundation to eliminate Parkinson's disease and who has been instrumental in establishing an exercise class in the Albany area for people who are battling Parkinson's.
Also critical to this year's event, Miletto said: Chrystal and Arthur Meeker of Xtreme Grafx in Albany, who designed the look of the conference.
"When I told them several years ago, 'I am going to show women what's possible no matter where they come from, that they can do anything they want,' and I had big dreams of signing this huge contract and taking this little conference-that-could for all women for all walks of life to the convention center in Salem, they said, 'We’re with you,'" Miletto said. "They helped bring everything visually to life."
The conference is designed for business women of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life. Its mission is to helping attendees develop and grow professionally and personally.
Miletto also shares her own story at the conference, and the story of how the event came to be.
Then known as Bonnie Bolling, Miletto grew up in Albany, moving in and out of various foster homes for almost 17 years. She graduated from South Albany in 1973, married and brought up three children here.
When friend Diane McLaren lost her husband, Mike, in 2013, Miletto wanted to help.
She asked her friend, what would you do if you could do anything? And McLaren, she remembered, answered: "I think I want to be a motivational speaker."
"I said, well, I have an idea. I want to have a women's conference. I’ll name it 'Amazing You.' You’ll have 20 minutes to speak, and I'l help you."
McLaren had never been a motivational speaker, and Miletto had never put on a full-scale conference. But she did have marketing experience, and she soon found a location: a coffee house in downtown Salem with an upstairs event center that holds about 75 people.
That first event five years ago sold out. McLaren spoke and so did Miletto. And afterward, when McLaren decided she had fulfilled her dream and didn't want to repeat the experience, Miletto sent emails to all the attendees and thanked them for coming.
She found it wasn't that easy. People began contacting her and asking for a repeat.
"They said, 'Please don’t let this go. What you started for one means so much to so many; please keep this going,'" Miletto said.
So Miletto did. And to this day, five years later, she said, McLaren will tell her, "I don’t know anyone who would put together a conference just so their friend could see light and hope and move forward."
The conference is about sharing that same light and hope among women, showing them how to move forward both individually and together. It's to help attendees "improve their life, pursue their dreams without fear and live in the fullness of their potential," Miletto said.
Growing up in foster care, Miletto said it was difficult for her to connect with people or even to make eye contact. For social survival, she said, she kept her head down, both literally and figuratively.
Yet she remembers the people who broke through the shell, who noticed and made her feel special, she said. And that's what drives her now.
"Everything I’ve gone through is such a gift, and I am grateful, because I would not be the woman I am today," Miletto said. "I am always looking for a person to notice, make special, and let them know that anything is possible.
"Once we change our mindset, our whole life changes."