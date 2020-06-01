Former Albany attorney charged with identity theft in federal court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former Albany attorney now faces a federal charge of aggravated identity theft.

Megan Marie Moeller, 40, of Corvallis, also known as Megan Perry, was charged on Friday in in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to the federal online court database.

The charging document states that the crime allegedly occurred on March 23, 2017.

On Monday, Moeller had a status check hearing on a criminal case in Linn County Circuit Court, where she is accused of two counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree custodial interference. The next hearing in her case was scheduled for July 27, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Moeller provided a client with documents “proving” that legal papers had been served on the other party, but investigation revealed that those documents had been forged, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2018, Moeller submitted her resignation to the Oregon State Bar after facing multiple complaints from her clients. At the time, she was disbarred from practicing law in Oregon.

In two of the matters, complaints alleged that Moeller told clients their divorces were final, but they later discovered their cases had been dismissed and they were still married to their spouses. In another complaint, Moeller allegedly told a woman that she had been granted custody of her children, but police came to her home to remove the youth, as the mother did not have custody.

Kyle Odegard

