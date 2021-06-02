Foresters still reeling from February ice storms

“We hadn’t planned to harvest at all this year, but here we are,” Hathaway said.

TLC for trees

Despite having to cut and sell off some trees in order to capture the most value for the affected acres, a good deal of the work in Pedee has involved tying up trees that were slanting to one side or flattened by the ice and the weight of other trees toppling over.

Hathaway and Peterson take twine and run it through a cut length of garden hose, which is necessary to save the bark on the tree from getting damaged from the friction of the twine. They then stake the line down and pull it taught to straighten the tree before securing it in place. For small trees, they can simply do it by hand, but larger ones are trickier.

Big, heavy trees require a cable hoist that rights the big trunks. To reach the tops, Peterson has to haul around a ladder, and some trees that are drooping over the side of a sloping hill can prove dangerous to get at without a line to rappel down from. Simply put, it’s a long and grueling process that they’ve had to use for about 10 acres of trees so far.

The lines stay in place for about a year and a half, long enough for the tree to regain its rigidity and grow straight up.