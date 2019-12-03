A Forest Grove man in mid-November pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to charges of second-degree sexual abuse and attempted first-degree rape.
Erik A. Myers, 20, was arrested in June on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in October 2018.
Myers was initially charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The remaining charges against him were dropped as part of a plea agreement made in a hearing on Nov. 14.
Myers was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and 10 years of post-prison supervision at that time. He will be required to register as a sex offender.