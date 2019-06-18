A 20-year-old Forest Grove man is facing rape and other charges in Benton County Circuit Court.
Erik A. Myers was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and arraigned Friday on a grand jury indictment. He is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
Myers has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case, and he was released from jail Friday on a $15,000 bond.
Three of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, with the rape charge carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years and four months in prison.
The charges stem from the alleged attack of a woman on Oct. 14 in Benton County.
The Gazette-Times generally does not identify the alleged victims of sexual assaults who have not come forward publicly.
Edward A. Kroll of the Kroll & Johnson law firm in Hillsboro is representing Myers.
Amie Matusko, senior Benton County deputy district attorney, is prosecuting the case.
Myers is due back in court before Judge Joan Demarest on July 15.