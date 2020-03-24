Forest campgrounds and day use sites closed during statewide COVID-19 stay home order

Forest campgrounds and day use sites closed during statewide COVID-19 stay home order

In support of state and local measures directing people to stay home to save lives, all Siuslaw National Forest campgrounds, sand camps and day use areas will be temporarily closed effective March 23 through May 8, or until restrictions are lifted.

Considered necessary in accordance with social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Oregon to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to avoid undue pressure upon local communities, day use areas including trailheads, visitor centers, OHV staging areas, viewpoints, boat launches, interpretive sites and picnic areas will be closed.

For more information regarding the closures, visit www.fs.usda.gov/siuslaw.

